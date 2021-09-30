Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $14.84 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for 1.1% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $14,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 490.0% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot by 11.3% in the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD traded down $4.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $332.64. 93,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,928,031. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

