Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 121.1% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 845,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,033,000 after purchasing an additional 91,378 shares during the period. Finally, Rex Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rex Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $221.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,288,740. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.32. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $148.49 and a 1 year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

