Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 560 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.52. The company had a trading volume of 51,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,411. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $135.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.99.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. American Express’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.72.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

