Cleveland Research Initiates Coverage on Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Equities research analysts at Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $389.00 price target on the stock. Cleveland Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Roku from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $488.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.59.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $4.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $307.68. The stock had a trading volume of 45,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,147. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 187.40 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku has a twelve month low of $185.86 and a twelve month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roku will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total value of $36,071,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total transaction of $32,625,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,195,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,758 shares of company stock valued at $166,485,581 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth about $580,380,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,223,000 after buying an additional 1,001,745 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Roku by 2,100.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,113,000 after buying an additional 703,564 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Roku by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,109,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,496,000 after buying an additional 465,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Roku by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,082,000 after buying an additional 450,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.