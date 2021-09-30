Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.62% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.13.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $112.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.64 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.45 and a 200-day moving average of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $40.16 and a fifty-two week high of $137.07.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total transaction of $4,489,217.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.06, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 809,790 shares of company stock worth $94,973,134. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,809 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 45.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.