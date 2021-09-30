Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Clovis Oncology worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 400.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth $82,000. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLVS opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.73. Clovis Oncology has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $36.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

