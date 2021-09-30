CLS (LON:CLI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $242.96

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 242.96 ($3.17) and traded as low as GBX 223.50 ($2.92). CLS shares last traded at GBX 225 ($2.94), with a volume of 603,356 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of CLS in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The firm has a market cap of £912.57 million and a P/E ratio of 14.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 243.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 242.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. CLS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

In related news, insider Fredrik Widlund purchased 20,000 shares of CLS stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.04) per share, for a total transaction of £46,600 ($60,883.20).

CLS Company Profile

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

