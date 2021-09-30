CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th.

CMC Materials has increased its dividend payment by 120.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. CMC Materials has a payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CMC Materials to earn $7.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $122.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.77. CMC Materials has a twelve month low of $119.19 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -73.05 and a beta of 1.09.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. CMC Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CMC Materials will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CMC Materials stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of CMC Materials worth $10,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

CCMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.67.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

