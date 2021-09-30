CNA Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 100,000 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,000. General Motors comprises 1.7% of CNA Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 714,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,286,000 after purchasing an additional 174,010 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 221,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 58,675 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

NYSE:GM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,396,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.13. General Motors has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

