CNA Financial Corp Has $1.10 Million Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WING. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 708,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,098,000 after purchasing an additional 424,130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wingstop by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,818,000 after purchasing an additional 339,858 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Wingstop by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 748,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,125,000 after purchasing an additional 310,044 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Wingstop by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,823,000 after purchasing an additional 272,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 66.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,160,000 after acquiring an additional 142,350 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 target price on Wingstop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.33.

In related news, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $551,328.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at $742,067.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 29,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.81, for a total transaction of $5,121,827.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WING stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.76. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,450. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.58, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.12. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.38 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.39%.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.