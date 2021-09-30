CNA Financial Corp Has $1.35 Million Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

CNA Financial Corp decreased its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,850 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $22,480,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 6,294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $47,819.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,417.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,711 shares of company stock worth $266,875. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

FOXF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,019. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.31. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $73.14 and a fifty-two week high of $172.25.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $328.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.54 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%. On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

