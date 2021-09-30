CNA Financial Corp Sells 1,230 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

CNA Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 53.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth $64,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 145.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 216.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SF. Wolfe Research upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

NYSE SF traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $69.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,862. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.52. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $72.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

