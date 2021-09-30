CNA Financial Corp Sells 140 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

CNA Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 26,381.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,014,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 1,010,404 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 8.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 736,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,032,000 after buying an additional 56,140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,145,000 after buying an additional 27,694 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at $209,532,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,247,000 after buying an additional 37,620 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

NYSE:LAD traded down $14.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $331.70. 4,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,162. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.21 and a 12-month high of $417.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $347.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.17.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.70%.

LAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.55.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.