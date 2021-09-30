CNA Financial Corp Sells 3,500 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

CNA Financial Corp lowered its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 2.6% of CNA Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.

Shares of APD stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $259.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $273.64 and its 200 day moving average is $284.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

