CNA Financial Corp Sells 800 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

CNA Financial Corp lowered its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nishkama Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 269.9% in the first quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 343,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,195,000 after purchasing an additional 250,846 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 812,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,651,000 after purchasing an additional 77,614 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth $1,139,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 254.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,718,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,756,000 after purchasing an additional 77,207 shares during the period. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,215.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $459,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,257,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,575,800. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOUR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.30.

NYSE FOUR traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.55. 4,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,903. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.42. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $104.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.93 and a beta of 2.38.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The company’s revenue was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

