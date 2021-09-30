Coann Capital LLC Invests $5.28 Million in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Coann Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 215,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,280,000. NiSource accounts for approximately 4.1% of Coann Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.15. The company had a trading volume of 73,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average of $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other NiSource news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

