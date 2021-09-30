Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Codex DNA Inc. is a creator of the BioXp(TM) system, a fully automated benchtop instrument which enables numerous synthetic biology workflows. Codex DNA Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Codex DNA in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Codex DNA in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Codex DNA in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.57 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNAY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.13. The company had a trading volume of 43,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 18.67 and a quick ratio of 18.52. Codex DNA has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.41.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $2.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Codex DNA will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNAY. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Codex DNA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,727,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Codex DNA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,227,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Codex DNA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,986,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Codex DNA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,082,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Codex DNA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,866,000. 20.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Codex DNA

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

