Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Codiak BioSciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development of exosome-based therapeutics for spanning oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular disease and infectious disease. Codiak BioSciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Shares of Codiak BioSciences stock opened at $16.14 on Monday. Codiak BioSciences has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $360.42 million and a P/E ratio of -1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Codiak BioSciences will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sriram Sathyanarayanan sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $27,963.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $82,134. Insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 205.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

