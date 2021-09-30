Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $92.00

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$92.00 and traded as high as C$92.45. Cogeco shares last traded at C$91.32, with a volume of 7,678 shares changing hands.

CGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$114.00 price target on shares of Cogeco in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cogeco from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$91.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$94.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.53.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported C$2.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$649.26 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogeco Inc. will post 9.0600011 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Cogeco’s payout ratio is 24.20%.

Cogeco Company Profile (TSE:CGO)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

