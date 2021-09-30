Collective (CO2) Market Capitalization Achieves $225,655.60

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Collective has a market cap of $225,655.60 and approximately $328.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Collective has traded 35% lower against the dollar. One Collective coin can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00001993 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00055024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00117373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.20 or 0.00173984 BTC.

Collective Coin Profile

CO2 is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Collective

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collective should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collective using one of the exchanges listed above.

