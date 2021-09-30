ColossusXT Price Hits $0.0001 (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 70.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 29th. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $10.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded down 71.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,200,621,358 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

