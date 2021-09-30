Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Stock Position Trimmed by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 179,131 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 1.26% of Columbus McKinnon worth $17,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 1.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 3.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.14. 613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,357. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1-year low of $32.71 and a 1-year high of $57.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.62.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $213.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.10 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,921.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

