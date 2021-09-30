Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 27,336 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,336 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 82.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,168,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 25.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,678,000 after buying an additional 1,817,717 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 79.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,824,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,422,000 after buying an additional 1,689,340 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $41,491,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 16.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,707,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,156,000 after buying an additional 1,510,255 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $30.33 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The stock has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.84.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

