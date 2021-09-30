Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 96,536 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 438,141 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 96,536 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $26,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 55.1% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

HBAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.