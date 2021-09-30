Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,041 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $6,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 43.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,152 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4,986.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 205,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 201,470 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the second quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter worth $16,387,000.

Shares of NYSE BCX opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $10.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

