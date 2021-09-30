Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 4,368 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $6,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 127,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,918,000 after purchasing an additional 487,216 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,147,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,128,000 after purchasing an additional 199,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $56.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.75 and its 200-day moving average is $57.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

