Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 96,536 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 438,141 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,536 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth $309,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 27.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 983,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,017,000 after buying an additional 212,739 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 24.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,122,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,024,000 after buying an additional 218,077 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 153.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 72.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 35,384 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.03.

HBAN stock opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

