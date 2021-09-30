Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,655 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,928 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $7,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $47.99 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

