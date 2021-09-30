Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 672 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $6,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 62,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 4,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.62.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $59.70 on Thursday. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.80 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.78.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.30 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

