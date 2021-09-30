Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 672 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $6,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at $38,908,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Hexcel by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,607,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,350,000 after purchasing an additional 498,751 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,784,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,552,000 after buying an additional 402,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,981,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,961,000 after buying an additional 352,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth about $18,435,000.

NYSE HXL opened at $59.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.80 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.78. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.30 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.62.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

