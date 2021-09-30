Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 4,781 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 6,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.64.

NOC stock opened at $362.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $379.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $360.29 and a 200-day moving average of $356.52.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.