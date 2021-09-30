Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Exelon by 81.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $48.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.20. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

EXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.50 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.