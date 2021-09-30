Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $6.72 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,340 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $6,333,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $97,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 25.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 85,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,900,000 after buying an additional 17,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $154.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.26 and a 52-week high of $163.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.69.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

