Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $7.43 Million Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 55.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,034 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.09% of Genpact worth $7,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in G. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Genpact by 449.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 1,065.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 71.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Genpact during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $47.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $52.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $988.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.