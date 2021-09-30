Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $8 Million Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 20,273 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $7,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,854,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 26.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 278,989 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $20,333,000 after buying an additional 59,033 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 32.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,035 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 10,784 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 17.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,327 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NEP shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $75.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $58.05 and a 12-month high of $88.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.41.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.19 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 26.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -327.16%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

