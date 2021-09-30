Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 41,485 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,485 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Evergy were worth $9,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,033,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other news, Director C John Wilder bought 19,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $1,263,808.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 7,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.67 per share, with a total value of $501,401.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 55,343 shares of company stock worth $3,506,208 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $63.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.79 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.03%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

