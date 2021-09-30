Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 1,117 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 169,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.8% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,675,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $60.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.51. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.77.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

