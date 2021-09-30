Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Sold by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 968,240 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 77,915 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $73,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 61,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of CBU traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.45. The stock had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,654. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.70. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $151.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 53.25%.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

