Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

Shares of ELP stock opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $6.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 818.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,769 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

