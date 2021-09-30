Comparing Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY) & Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY) and Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Braskem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of Origin Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Braskem shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Origin Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Braskem and Origin Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braskem 3.18% 26.96% 3.00% Origin Materials N/A 11.95% 1.27%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Braskem and Origin Materials’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braskem $18.79 billion 0.48 $773.65 million $1.97 11.42 Origin Materials N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A

Braskem has higher revenue and earnings than Origin Materials.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Braskem and Origin Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braskem 0 0 0 0 N/A Origin Materials 0 2 0 0 2.00

Origin Materials has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.63%. Given Origin Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Origin Materials is more favorable than Braskem.

Summary

Braskem beats Origin Materials on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico segments. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers. The Polyolefins segment produces and sells polyethylene and polypropylene. The Vinyls segment produces and sells polyvinyl chloride, caustic soda, and chloride. The United States and Europe segment produces and sells polypropylene in the United States and Europe. The Mexico segment produces and sells polyethylene. The company also produces basic petrochemicals; imports and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fuels; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as steam, water, compressed air, and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene Petroquímica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Braskem S.A. is a subsidiary of Odebrecht S.A.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc. operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

