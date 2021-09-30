Comparing nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) & N-able (NYSE:NABL)

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) and N-able (NYSE:NABL) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares nCino and N-able’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nCino -21.39% -8.95% -6.65% N-able N/A N/A N/A

This table compares nCino and N-able’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nCino $138.18 million 48.93 -$40.54 million ($0.33) -212.97 N-able N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

N-able has lower revenue, but higher earnings than nCino.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for nCino and N-able, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score nCino 0 4 6 0 2.60 N-able 0 0 5 0 3.00

nCino presently has a consensus price target of $79.58, indicating a potential upside of 13.23%. N-able has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 39.34%. Given N-able’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe N-able is more favorable than nCino.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.9% of nCino shares are held by institutional investors. 35.4% of nCino shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

N-able beats nCino on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About nCino

nCino, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance. The company's nCino IQ, an application suite that utilizes data analytics and AI/ML to provide its customers with automation and insights into their operations, such as tools for analyzing, measuring, and managing credit risk, as well as to enhance their ability to comply with regulatory requirements. It serves financial institution customers, including global financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, credit unions, and new market entrants. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

About N-able

N-Able Technologies International, Inc. provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

