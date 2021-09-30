Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Down 86.4% in September

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decline of 86.4% from the August 31st total of 129,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 373,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CMPGY traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.90. 513,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,685. Compass Group has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $23.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.55. The firm has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.79 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Compass Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $711.50.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

