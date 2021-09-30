Compound (COMP) Trading Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Compound coin can now be bought for approximately $301.55 or 0.00699740 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and $301.34 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Compound has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000090 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,108 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.