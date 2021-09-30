Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Plans $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

Conagra Brands has raised its dividend by 10.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Conagra Brands has a payout ratio of 43.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Conagra Brands to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average is $35.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

