Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,826 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.7% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 997,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,274,000 after acquiring an additional 79,453 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth about $295,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.5% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,547,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,054,000 after purchasing an additional 161,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $34.04. 53,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,587,288. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

A number of analysts have commented on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,830.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

