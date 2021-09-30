Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,984 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 2.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 19.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 565 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 5.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Xilinx by 5.7% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XLNX has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $148.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.79 and its 200 day moving average is $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.96 and a 1 year high of $160.40.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $878.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

