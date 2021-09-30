Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 43,398 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in JD.com by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $71.62 on Thursday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.64 and its 200-day moving average is $75.41. The company has a market capitalization of $95.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.77.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

JD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.70.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

