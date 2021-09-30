Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,650 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Customers Bancorp worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $15,996,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 26.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 12.8% in the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 28.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 122,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $43.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.94 and a 200 day moving average of $36.81. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $155.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.17 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%. Analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

