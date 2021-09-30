Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.44 Million Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,450 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 9.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 15,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 12.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 62.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NYCB. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $12.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.00 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

