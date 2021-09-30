Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 2,513 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AY. FMR LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of AY opened at $34.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 104.36 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average of $37.24. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $375.99 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,433.33%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

